Trial of former HPD officer delayed as more info tied to Kealoha is sought

Judge Kubo told deputy prosecutor, Randy Oyama, who worked under Kealoha in the Career Criminal Unit that he read the transcripts of the investigative grand jury for Albert Lee. Kubo told Oyama that the office couldn’t seem to prove that Lee was driving the car but moved forward anyway with the proceeding, “Calling numerous witnesses, five witnesses, with questions which this court, could interpret as brow beating." Judge Kubo paused before he said, "Something stinks in this case.”