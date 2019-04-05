Hawaiian Word of the Day: Malihini

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our Hawaiian word of the day is Malihini.
The word malihini refers to a foreigner, a stranger or newcomer to a place.
Used in a ʻolelo noʻeau “Ho’okahi no la a ka malihini.” This translated as a “A stranger for only a day” after the first day as a guest or malihini, the malihini would become a hoa kamaʻaina or a familiar friend and would help with the work of the. household.
Hoʻokipa or hospitality is an important custom of our kupuna, another example of this is the phrase “O ke aloha ke kuleana o kahi malihini,” this would refer to the custom of compassion and hospitality being the welcoming host in a strange land."
In old Hawaii it was common to greet any malihini with expressions of hospitality and offer to share food with them whether he was an acquaintance or a total stranger.
