Wanted Wednesday Update: Vehicle theft suspect arrested

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Radalyn Costales, previously featured in a March Wanted Wednesday segment, has been arrested.
She was taken into custody on Monday evening in the Kalihi/Kapalama area.
The 27-year-old was wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms of her probation.
In the early morning hours of April 14, 2015, she was pulled over in a vehicle that was reported stolen. She was arrested and booked for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
She was also arrested for drug offenses after she was found with a glass smoking pipe with residue in her possession.
Costales has 16 prior convictions.
