Wanted Wednesday Update: Vehicle theft suspect arrested
Radalyn Costales is wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant. (Source: Honolulu Police)
By HNN Staff | March 27, 2019 at 3:46 PM HST - Updated May 22 at 2:52 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Radalyn Costales, previously featured in a March Wanted Wednesday segment, has been arrested.

She was taken into custody on Monday evening in the Kalihi/Kapalama area.

The 27-year-old was wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms of her probation.

In the early morning hours of April 14, 2015, she was pulled over in a vehicle that was reported stolen. She was arrested and booked for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

She was also arrested for drug offenses after she was found with a glass smoking pipe with residue in her possession.

Costales has 16 prior convictions.

