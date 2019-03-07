State on track to lower greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is on track to lower its greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by next year, a new state Health Department report concludes.
The sustainability goal is among several the state has written into law in a bid to fight climate change and move Hawaii to 100 percent clean energy by 2045.
According to the new report, Hawaii’s net greenhouse gas emissions in 2015 were just 1 percent above 1990 levels. And by next year, the Health Department says, emissions are expected to fall well under the 1990 benchmark.
Greenhouse gases, primarily carbon dioxide, are those responsible for the greenhouse effect.
The emissions totals (and the 2020 goal) do not include emissions from aviation in the islands.
“We know that bending the curve of emissions down by 2020 gives the world the best opportunity to prevent the worst effects of climate change. Setting ambitious goals works,” said Gov. David Ige, in a news release. “This report shows us that Hawaii is on the right track and provides motivation to continue reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”
The report’s authors, however, did have some caveats on their conclusion.
For one, the latest figures in the report are from 2015, which the state said are the most recent available for the long list of greenhouse gas emissions sources the Health Department needed to consider.
The report also notes that there is some level of uncertainty about the figures.
To read the full report, click here.
