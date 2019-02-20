January seemed really cold, right? Actually, it was one of Hawaii’s warmest ever

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January in the islands was positively wintry.
Temperatures in some communities dipped into the 50s. And the Big Island summits saw several days of snow.
But the average of all those temperatures was actually not remarkably cold.
In fact, a new report from NOAA concludes the Hawaiian region had the fifth warmest January on record in 2019.
The rest of the globe also had a warm January.
NOAA said the average global temperature in January was the third-highest on record ― and 1.58 degrees above the 20th Century average of 52.6 degrees.
Records on global average temperature go back to 1880.
The report also found record or near-record high temperatures for January in spots across the globe:
- Australia had its hottest January on record, with the average temperature increasing 1.78 degrees. This beat a previous record set in 2013.
- Much of Asia had warmer conditions this January. Temperatures were a staggering 7.2 degrees above average.
- South America had its fifth warmest January on record. Parts of southern Brazil experienced record warm temperatures.
- New Zealand had its third warmest January since 1909.
Thanks to a polar vortex, North America bucked the trend in January, seeing near- to cooler-than-average temperatures. The average temperature for North America last month was the coolest since 2011.
