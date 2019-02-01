Emergency funding, climate change among mayors’ top legislative priorities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The county mayors told state lawmakers Thursday that emergency funding for the Kilauea eruption and the Kauai flooding are among their top priorities this legislative session.
The Big Island is asking the Legislature for $155 million in disaster aid, while Kauai is seeking to redirect some the $25 million it received for the floods for other disaster preparations.
“We realize that’s a lot of money. We realize we have to be accountable for that money," said Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim.
Meanwhile, the mayors of Oahu and Maui said climate change is one of their top priorities.
“We’re going to be mandating that podiums in the urban core for buildings be raised and we’re going to be raising the levels of our streets on the south shore and the urban core," said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he’s seeking more money to fix up the Honoapiilani Highway.
“It is the first example of ... sea level rise," he said.
“It is collapsing into the ocean. It is important that we put more county, state and whatever federal funds we can ascertain to help move that road out of harms way.”
