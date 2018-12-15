With holidays in full swing, police warn residents about ‘porch pirate’ dangers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holiday shopping season under way, police are urging residents to protect themselves from so-called “porch pirates" — thieves who steal packages from right outside homes.
Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimestoppers says, if possible, avoid having anything delivered to your front door.
“Go and contact the shipper and try to make arrangements to have it shipped on a particular date or time you’re going to be there. Or consider having a neighbor hold onto it for you,” said Kim.
Security experts suggest having your packages delivered to your workplace, as well as using package tracking, adding insurance for valuable items, and requiring a signature for the delivery.
Kim says along with having equipment like doorbell cams, motion detector lights and security systems, there are simple steps residents can take to deter this type of crime.
"Consider trimming your trees or brushes that may be covering your house. And beware of solicitors. They may be easily casing your place seeing what types of things you have," Kim said.
If your package is stolen, you should file a police report then file a claim with the shipper.
This story will be updated.
