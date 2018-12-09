2023 Honolulu Marathon weekend kicks off with Kalakaua Merrie Mile

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of runners hit the streets of Honolulu in the Kalakaua Merrie Mile Saturday morning.

One of the many events of Honolulu Marathon weekend.

About 2,000 runners completed the course, while five elite runners completed the Waikiki race in under four minutes.

Yared Nuguese of the United States was the Merrie Mile champion with a time of 3.56.84.

The race features a gender challenge — female runners get a 30-second head start on the men and the first to cross the finish line is the champion.

Niki Hiltz — also from the US — was the female winner with a time of 4:28.24.

The 51st Honolulu Marathon begins bright and early Sunday at 5:00 a.m. and is expected to draw tens of thousands of runners.

Hawaii News Now