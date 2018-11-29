How to curb emissions of earth-warming carbon? State commission wants to tax it

How to curb emissions of earth-warming carbon? State commission wants to tax it
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | November 28, 2018 at 6:00 PM HST - Updated October 18 at 12:03 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Climate Commission is urging legislators to consider a carbon tax to help Hawaii in its efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

“The commission believes that putting a price on carbon is the most effective single action that will achieve Hawaii’s ambitious and necessary emissions reductions goals,” the group said, in a statement issued Wednesday.

[SPECIAL SECTION: CLIMATE CHANGE IN HAWAII]

A carbon tax would levy a fee on the production, distribution or use of fossil fuels.

How a carbon tax would work in Hawaii isn’t clear.

But the commission said it should be equitable and “adequate to change behavior.”

Related coverage:

Federal report: Hawaii has even less time to prepare for the devastating effects of climate change

‘Scary’: Expansive UH study concludes threat to humanity from climate change ‘much larger’ than previously thought

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.