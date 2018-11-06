Kahaluu landlord pleads guilty to killing tenant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A landlord who killed his tenant during a fight last year in Kahaluu pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday.
41-year-old Samuel Campiformio was initially charged with second degree murder for the killing of 23-year-old Kenneth Ratzlaff.
Ratzlaff’s body was discovered on November 1.
Court documents say a witness heard yelling coming from a storage container at the property on Aha’olelo Road.
A witness who spoke to Hawaii News Now last year said Ratzlaff’s body appeared to have stab wounds to his torso.
Campiformio’s girlfriend told investigators he wasn’t acting like himself because he was high on meth.
Under the plea deal, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for manslaughter, versus life in prison for the murder charge.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 4.
