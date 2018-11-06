Kahaluu landlord pleads guilty to killing tenant

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison

Kahaluu landlord pleads guilty to killing tenant
Photo of Samuel Campiformio when he appeared in court in November of 2018. (Hawaii News Now) (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | November 5, 2018 at 10:25 PM HST - Updated October 6 at 11:58 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A landlord who killed his tenant during a fight last year in Kahaluu pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday.

41-year-old Samuel Campiformio was initially charged with second degree murder for the killing of 23-year-old Kenneth Ratzlaff.

Ratzlaff’s body was discovered on November 1.

Court documents say a witness heard yelling coming from a storage container at the property on Aha’olelo Road.

A witness who spoke to Hawaii News Now last year said Ratzlaff’s body appeared to have stab wounds to his torso.

Campiformio’s girlfriend told investigators he wasn’t acting like himself because he was high on meth.

Under the plea deal, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for manslaughter, versus life in prison for the murder charge.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 4.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.