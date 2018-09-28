HFD: Portlock home blaze linked to car being charged

PORTLOCK (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flames ripped through a Portlock home on Friday morning, injuring a caretaker and causing more than a half million dollars in damage.
Firefighters said the blaze at the Poipu Drive home was accidental, caused by a 12-volt car battery being charged.
Paramedics said a 65-year-old man suffered second-degree burns to his upper body in the fire.
The damage from the blaze was estimated at $562,000 ― $370,000 to the structure and $192,000 to its contents.
A next door neighbor hurried home from work when she heard about the fire.
“I just saw our neighborhood, our driveway and billowing smoke so I rushed here as soon as I could,” she said.
Eleven units and 43 firefighters responded to the blaze.
HFD Battalion Chief Paul Kato said the garage was engulfed in flames.
“When they first arrived it was all exterior. They knocked the initial flames down from the exterior," Kato said. “Then they moved inside to extinguish the fire.”
Firefighters say it took them 10 minutes to get the fire under control. A third of the home was burned.
A neighbor who lives across the street says she talked to the man who was injured. She says he told her he was charging his car battery when it exploded.
This story is being updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.