Closed Captioning

September 25, 2018 at 3:58 AM HST - Updated January 28 at 11:11 AM

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact at closedcaptioning@hawaiinewsnow.com. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

Engineer On Call- Miles Miyahara

(808) 847-9391 for TTY/TDD devices only

(808) 847-9371 for Regular Voice Mail Messages

Fax: (808)- 845-3616

Click here to E-mail.

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:

Katie Pickman

General Manager

420 Waiakamilo Road

Suite 205 Honolulu, HI 96817

Telephone:

(808) 847-9301

(808) 845-3616 fax

Click here to E-mail