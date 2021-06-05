Skip to content
Governor outlines blueprint for lifting travel restrictions as vaccination rates increase
On June 15, the "vaccine passport" program will be expanded to trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in Hawaii.
News
On Maui, health officials struggling to vaccinate more people say they’ve ‘hit a wall’
News
Hawaii businesses raise the alarm about a worrisome increase in shoplifting
Latest Headlines
How long will it take for Hawaii to reach a 70% vaccination rate?
TOP HEADLINES
News
Trips to Vegas, Zippy’s for a year: Hawaii offers incentives to bolster vaccinations
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
A state Health Department spokesman said the site was "crushed" by a flood of people interested in the program's prizes.
News
New interim police chief doesn’t support immediate release of bodycam videos
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
and
Mahealani Richardson
Right now, HPD has no policy on releasing body cam video.
News
Hawaii County firefighters battle large brush fire in Paauilo
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
As of about 9 p.m. Friday, more than 1,200 acres had burned.
News
After 70 years, Iolani brand and its founding family embark on a new adventure
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Mark Carpenter
“Started with four seamstresses and a cutter out on Beretania Street, like a lot of small businesses."
Traffic
Police: Speed appears to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash in east Honolulu
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
News
Median price of single-family home on Oahu inches closer to $1M
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
The median price of an Oahu home in May reached another new high of $985,000 ― a 23% increase from a year ago.
News
On Maui, health officials struggle to get more vaccinated after ‘hitting a wall’
News
New interim police chief doesn’t support immediate release of bodycam videos
Friday's 5 p.m. Newscast
News
Popular ‘vaccine passport’ program to expand to trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in Hawaii
News
21-year-old man charged with murder following deadly stabbing in Waikiki
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
Oscar Cardona’s bail has been set at $1 million.
Health
Hawaii reports 69 new COVID cases; no additional deaths
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
Since the pandemic began, there have been 36,471 COVID infections in the islands.
News
WATCH ‘This is Now’: CDC raises alarm about COVID hospitalizations among teens
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL and online.
Education
2 in-person commencement ceremonies planned for UH Maui College
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
Four family members per graduate are allowed to attend.
News
Kaneshiro grand jury witness jailed for not showing up to testify
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:38 PM HST
|
By
Lynn Kawano
“A federal subpoena to appear before a grand jury is a court order. It’s not an invitation or a request."
News
Police commission nominee withdraws after raising eyebrows over comments
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
“I will work on vetting a new candidate to nominate to this very important position," the mayor said.
News
June marks National Pride Month, but advocates say celebrations go beyond 30 days
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Lauren Teruya
“We have rainbows on our license plates, on our drivers licenses. Who doesn’t want to celebrate here?”
News
Officials say man has died following apparent stabbing in Wahiawa
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
Medical officials said the victim in his 60s appeared to have multiple stab wounds.
Health
Statistics show Kapolei has a low COVID vaccination rate. No one’s sure why.
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
Ben Gutierrez
A new Department of Health map shows fewer than 35% of Kapolei residents have been fully vaccinated.
News
Medical records: Police shot Iremamber Sykap in back of the head
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:18 PM HST
|
By
Rick Daysog
Attorney Eric Seitz, who represents the 16-year-old's family, called the shooting "an execution.”
News
Urgent Care Hawaii to offer free sports physicals for student athletes
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
HNN Staff
Physicals are required by the state Department of Education for athletes to participate in practices and games.
News
As talk of tourism heats up, some Maui residents cash in on increased spending
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
Chelsea Davis
More visitors means more spending, and some locals realize that and are cashing in.
News
Partial rides on the rail could begin by the end of the year, but issues linger
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:27 PM HST
|
By
HNN Staff
The so-called interim opening would be from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium.
News
Joint operation leads to arrest of 11 wanted fugitives on Kauai
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:57 PM HST
|
By
HNN Staff
They had various outstanding warrants.
News
City to pay $1M to family of man fatally shot by officer with a history of misconduct
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:03 PM HST
|
By
HNN Staff
The officer remains on the police force. He's in the training division.
News
Oahu rent relief program to accept more applications, but you’ll have to act fast
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:24 PM HST
|
By
Allyson Blair
The online portal opens at 6 p.m. Monday. Because of high demand, it’s not expected to be open long.
News
Online learning took a heavy toll on students. It’s a ‘team effort’ to get them back on track.
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM HST
|
By
Samie Solina
According to DOE data from March, about 1 in 4 seniors weren’t on track to get their diploma.
Traffic
EMS: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kalanianaole Highway in East Oahu
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:18 PM HST
The closure of the the highway stretched from Kealahou Street to Hanauma Bay.
News
As more destinations reopen, some question what’s holding Hawaii back
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:02 AM HST
|
By
HNN Staff
The governor is reportedly waiting for the state to reach a higher vaccination rate before reopening fully.
News
Decommission plan approved for a telescope atop Mauna Kea
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:01 PM HST
|
By
HNN Staff
The observatory is the first of five scheduled to be taken down in exchange for building the Thirty Meter Telescope.
News
State scrambles to vaccinate more inmates as it grapples with ongoing outbreak
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:48 PM HST
|
By
HNN Staff
and
Mahealani Richardson
Public Safety officials have scrambled to contain the growing outbreak at HCCC, where some 340 people are incarcerated.
News
Report: 38 COVID cases linked to cluster at Oahu fast food eatery
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:22 PM HST
|
By
HNN Staff
The Health Department said the risk of transmission in restaurants is high because people often work in hot spaces with poor ventilation.