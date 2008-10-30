Home with Hyatt official promotion rules

- Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KHNL-TV.The promotion begins October 30, 2008 and ends November 26, 2008. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
- Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win.This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Hawaii, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KHNL-TV, KFVE-TV, the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies (collectively, “Sponsors”) are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one winner per household.
- How to Enter . Beginning October 30, 2008 thru November 26, 2008, watch K5 News at 6:30pm or KHNL News 8 at 10pm each weeknight for the contest announcement. The 8 th caller with the correct answer will win a $50 gift certificate to Ciao Mien or a $50 gift certificate to the Colony Steak House. Daily winners will be eligible for the weekly prize of a Hyatt Regency Waikiki room, spa and dining package. Due to election coverage, there will be no contests on November 4, 2008. Sponsors reserve the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsors, telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.
- Prize(s) .38 winners will receive a $50 Ciao Mien gift certificate or a $50 gift certificate to The Colony Steak House. 4 grand prize winners will receive a two night stay deluxe ocean view at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa (retail value: $800), a $200 Spa gift certificate and $200 in dining certificates. Rooms and spa subject to availability. If there are potential issues of prize availability, the Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by a winner.
- How the Prizes are Awarded . At the end of each week, one grand prize winner will be chosen in a random drawing of all daily winners for that week. Winners will be notified via phone. Winners will be required to pick up their prize at KHNL/KFVE headquarters.
- Odds of Winning . The odds of winning depend on the number of calls received.
- Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winners will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility. Winners must take possession of their prize by December 15, 2008 or the prize will be forfeited. Winners will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, as well as any transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KHNL-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winners will receive a Form 1099 from KHNL-TV if KHNL-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prizes may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration by a winner. Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KHNL-TV, and all other Sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
- Limitation on Liability . By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsors, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prizes, however caused.
- Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by KHNL-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KHNL-TV are final and binding. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s web site, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).
- List of Winners . For a list of winners, visit the website at www.khnl.com after November 1, 2008.