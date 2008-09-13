True Heroes in Hawaii: Official Promotion Rules

- Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by KHNL-TV and KIKI-FM.The promotion runs September 15- September 22, 2008. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
- Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win.This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Hawaii, who are 18years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KHNL-TV, KFVE-TV, KIKI-FM and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies (collectively, "Sponsors") are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one winner per household.
- How to Enter . Beginning September 15, 2008 thru September 22 weekdays, listeners must tune in to KIKI-FM between 8:00am-8:30am for the True Heroes In Hawaii announcement. Listeners will be encouraged to call in and share their story of a local hero that they know. KIKI-FM judges will decide which two are the best heroes of the day. Sponsor reserves the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor, telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.
- Prize .10 winners (2 each day) will receive a Heroes: Season 2 on DVD and Heroes: Original Soundtrack CD (approximate retail value: $53.98).One grand prize winner will receive a Zune 80 GB (approximate retail value: $299.99) and a $50 Zune Marketplace gift card. If there are potential issues of prize availability, the Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by a winner.
- How the Prizes are Awarded . Each weekday during the promotion (September 15-22, 2008) two winners will be chosen by KIKI-FM judges. 1 grand prize winner will be chosen by KIKI-FM judges. Winners will be notified via phone or email. Winners will be required to pick up their prize at KIKI-FM offices: 650 Iwilei Road Suite #400, Honolulu, HI 96817.
- Odds of Winning . The odds of winning depend on the number of calls received.
- Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility. Winners must take possession of their prize by December 30, 2008 or the prize will be forfeited. Winners will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion as well as any transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KHNL-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winners will receive a Form 1099 from KHNL-TV if KHNL-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prizes may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration by a winner. Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KHNL-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
- Limitation on Liability .By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor, its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
- Sponsor's Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by KHNL-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KHNL-TV are final and binding. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's web site, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).
- List of Winners .For a list of winners, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to KHNL-TV, “True Heroes in Hawaii” Winners, 150-B Puuhale Road, Honolulu, HI 96819.