CPT
- National Academy of Sport Medicine Certification - Cardio Performance Specialist (NASM)
- American Council on Exercise Certification (ACE)
- Bodybuilding, 2005 Paradise Cup First Runner-up
- Mixed Martial Arts
George provides personalized and comprehensive fitness programs designed to meet your health and fitness goals. He makes training sessions enjoyable and effective, and never routine or boring. George’s dynamic programs are effective in meeting client requirements ranging from senior strength training, size and weight reduction, weight management, sports specific training, and other specialized programs tailored to your individual needs.