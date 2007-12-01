Shelly Westmoreland

Shelly Westmoreland
November 30, 2007 at 8:23 PM HST - Updated December 11 at 3:53 PM
Shelly Westmoreland
Shelly Westmoreland

CPT, LMT mat 6171, Apex Fitpro

Nationally certified as a personal fitness trainer with:

  • The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA)
  • American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)
  • American Council on Exercise (ACE)
  • The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM)

My other credentials include:

  • Apex Fitness Professional
  • Massage therapist, licensed with the State of Hawaii

I work with a wide variety of clients to include; older adults, “baby boomers”, people with special health conditions and people that just want to look and feel good. My programs focus on functional movement and core strength. Nutrition plays a big role in obtaining fitness goals; and with my help, our Apex Bodybugg program can help you succeed. Massage techniques include: Orthopedic massage, Trigger Point therapy, Sports Massage, Soft Tissue Release and I am a certified Kinesio tape practitioner.