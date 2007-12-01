Shelly Westmoreland

CPT, LMT mat 6171, Apex Fitpro
Nationally certified as a personal fitness trainer with:
- The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA)
- American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)
- American Council on Exercise (ACE)
- The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM)
My other credentials include:
- Apex Fitness Professional
- Massage therapist, licensed with the State of Hawaii
I work with a wide variety of clients to include; older adults, “baby boomers”, people with special health conditions and people that just want to look and feel good. My programs focus on functional movement and core strength. Nutrition plays a big role in obtaining fitness goals; and with my help, our Apex Bodybugg program can help you succeed. Massage techniques include: Orthopedic massage, Trigger Point therapy, Sports Massage, Soft Tissue Release and I am a certified Kinesio tape practitioner.