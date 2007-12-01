Shelly Westmoreland

I work with a wide variety of clients to include; older adults, “baby boomers”, people with special health conditions and people that just want to look and feel good. My programs focus on functional movement and core strength. Nutrition plays a big role in obtaining fitness goals; and with my help, our Apex Bodybugg program can help you succeed. Massage techniques include: Orthopedic massage, Trigger Point therapy, Sports Massage, Soft Tissue Release and I am a certified Kinesio tape practitioner.