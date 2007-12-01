Eric Okamura

CPT, LMT mat 5663, Wellness Coach, Nordic Walking Instructor, Apex Fitpro
National certifications include:
- The American College of Sports Medicine - Health Fitness Instructor (ACSM)
- The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA)
- The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM)
- The American Council on Exercise - Clinical Exercise Specialist (ACE)
Other credentials:
- Licensed Massage Therapist in the State of Hawaii
- Apex Fitness Professional
- Certified Nordic Pole Walking Instructor - CEC provider
- Host of the Fit for Life Radio Show
I work with people who have specific health and fitness challenges whether it be weight loss, heart disease risk factors (diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity), lifestyle behavior modifications, pain management and structural imbalances.
My massage work specializes in helping people relieve pain and injury recovery using Orthopedic massage techniques, Trigger Point therapy, Soft Tissue and Myofascia Release and Sports massage techniques. I am also a Certified Kinesio Tape Practitioner.
“Increasing fitness levels as we age becomes increasingly important to maintain quality of life. Let me help you.”