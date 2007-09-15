Hawaii’s Healthy Loser Official Promotion Rules

- Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by KHNL-TV and Fit For Life.The promotion begins at September 13, 2007 and ends at September 28, 2007. Entries must be postmarked by September 28, 2007. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
- Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win.This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Hawaii, who are 18years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KHNL-TV, Fit For Life, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per person will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.
- How to Enter . To enter, individuals must submit a short essay explaining how and why they decided to live a healthier lifestyle by losing weight. Essay should also include individuals' name, address, home phone and cell phone. Individuals must also include a color photo of themselves (4" x 6 or 5" x 7"). Mail entries to: Hawaii's Healthy Loser, 150-B Puuhale Road, Honolulu, HI 96819. Entries must be postmarked by September 28, 2007 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsors, and Sponsors reserve the right to use any information submitted by entrants.
The theme of the contest is "Hawaii's Healthy Loser". Winning entries will be those that best reflect the theme. Decisions of the judges are final.
Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsors, telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. Any attempt to deliberately undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempts.
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, and Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.
- Prize(s) .4 winners will receive 3 months of fitness training with Fit For Life from November 1, 2007-January 31, 2007 (retail value: $2,880), fitness coaching with Fit For Life from November 1, 2007-January 31, 2007 (retail value: $1,485) and a Bodybugg program (retail value: $730). If there are potential issues of prize availability, Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.
No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.
- How the Prizes are Awarded . Winners will be notified via phone.
- Odds of Winning . The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
- Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winners, travel companions, and/or any other persons as designated by Sponsors will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility. Winners must take possession of their prize by October 22, 2007 or the prize will be forfeited.
Winners will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion. Winners will also be responsible for all transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. Fit For Life will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winners will receive a Form 1099 from Fit For Life if Fit For Life reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prizes may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.
Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KHNL-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
- Limitation on Liability .By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsors, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prizes, however caused.
- Sponsor's Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by KHNL-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KHNL-TV are final and binding. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's web site, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).
- List of Winners .For a list of winners, visit the website at www.khnl.com after October 15, 2007.