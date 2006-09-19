Deal or No Deal: Beat the Odds Challenge Official Rules

DEAL OR NO DEAL: BEAT THE ODDS CHALLENGE OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES
- 1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KHNL-TV, KIKI-FM. The promotion begins on Monday, September 18, 2006 and ends Monday, September 25, 2006. Entries must be received by Friday, September 22, 2006. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
- 2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Hawaii, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KHNL-TV, KIKI-FM, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per person will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.
- 3. How to Enter. Beginning on Monday, September 18, 2006, listen to KIKI-FM at 7:20am for the Deal Or No Deal: Beat The Odds Challenge. Follow the call-in instructions broadcast periodically by KIKI-FM during the entry period and be the caller designated by KIKI-FM in the instructions. Each designated caller will be required to fulfill specific radio station requirements in order to participate in the sweepstakes and be eligible to receive a prize. KIKI-FM, KHNL TV and its promotional partners are not responsible for misdirected calls, any electronic miscommunications or failures, technical, hardware or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed telephonic transmissions which may limit an entrant's ability to participate in this sweepstakes.
- 4. Prize(s). Daily prize: One winner will receive a $50 American Express cash gift card. Three winners will receive a $25 American Express cash gift card. Two winners will receive a block of chocolate money (retail value: $10). Six winners will receive a Deal Or No Deal card holder (retail value: $12). One winner will receive a $25 gift certificate from Urban Flava. Grand Prize: One winner will receive $100 in cash and a trip for two to Las Vegas (airfare only, no hotel). Winner and his/her travel companion must travel together and both must be at least 21 years of age and travel with proper ID. All travel must be completed by December 30, 2006. Winner and his/her travel companion must abide by all rules and restrictions and are solely responsible for satisfying all legally required conditions of travel. Approximate retail value: $1,200. If there are potential issues of prize availability, KHNL TV, KIKI-FM, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.
- 5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Grand prize winner will be selected on Monday, September 25, 2006. KIKI-FM will notify winner via phone.
- 6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of calls received.
- 7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), travel companion(s), and/or any other persons necessary will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility.
- Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KIKI-FM will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from KIKI-FM if KIKI-FM reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.
- Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KHNL-TV, KIKI-FM and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
- 8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
- 9. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KHNL-TV & KIKI-FM. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KHNL-TV and KIKI-FM are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion.
- 10. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Deal Or No Deal: Beat The Odds Challenge Winners,” KHNL TV, 150-B Puuhale Road, Honolulu, HI 96819 or visit www.i-94.net after September 25, 2006.