Sunrise Open House: Kailua

Kailua's been a hot market...
A great place for kids... good schools, beaches nearby, and everything you need. Let's start with a condo.. listed at 505-thousand. It's on Aulike Street. Two bedrooms, one and a half baths, in the heart of Kailua town.
It's on the fourth floor... with new vinyl windows.. and tile floors throughout. There's a cute little *house for sale on Oneawa Street. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. A big carport... and a new roof... with new laminate flooring. Convenient location... and off the busy road. On the market for 649-thousand.
Another small house is listed on Manae Street. It's going for 1-million-50-thousand dollars and is close to the beach... 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 822 square feet.. but on a 51-hundred square foot lot.... with avocado, fig, papaya and orange trees. Last one, we'll get a little more upscale.
A three bedroom and three bedroom house... perched up on the hillside in enchanted lake. There are incredible views looking out over Bellows with two lanais. It's going for 1-million, 260-thousand.
