‘Running for Grace’ filmed in Hawaii and directed by local man

David Cunningham has directed today's finest actors including Kiefer Sutherland, Idris Elba, Donnie Wahlberg in multiple big budget studio films and documentaries. He is also a local boy who grew up about 2 miles from Billy V's house on Hawaii Island. Cunningham joined him to talk about the release of his new movie that was filmed entirely on Hawaii Island. It's called "Running for Grace" and it premieres on July 19,2018. The debut is tonight at the Regal Makalapua Stadium theaters in Kailua-Kona. There will also be showings on O'ahu and Maui this weekend and next week.