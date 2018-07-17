Coffee with a Candidate: Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Dr. Josh Green

Well I wanted to do more from a leadership standpoint. I looked at the crisis of homelessness and I think that we need more help in that area. When I see myself as a state senator, there have been chances to pass laws and to have a modest impact but an executive role, where I intend to take ownership of the homeless crisis and the opioid crisis, I see, as a physician, the ability to take that issue and make it my own. Make sure that we have experienced leadership in that space. I know what we have to do on the opioid epidemic. I know what we have to adjust our approach to homeless solutions, which I think I've talked about here on your channel, to make it better for those who are suffering on the streets, so we haven't used Lieutenant Governor almost at all for decades and I've already reached out to both David and Colleen, the two choices from the Democrat side anyway, to ask them, if I'm lucky enough to serve with you, this is what I want to do: I want to end homelessness, especially chronic homelessness with drug addiction and mental illness, I want to end that component and treat people and I think I'm the guy to do it as a doc.