Coffee with a Candidate: Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Dr. Josh Green

Dr. Josh Green, a Democrat from Hawaii Island, has brought the most money into the race for Lt. Governor.
Green has the help of a PAC tied to the carpenters union and construction industry.
Here are some things you might not know about Green:
- From 2004 to 2008, Green served in the Hawaii State House of Representatives.
- Green has served in the State Senate since 2008.
- Green currently works as an emergency room doctor.
- How do you fit it all into your schedule? You are an ER doc, at the senate part time of the year, and then now you’re running a campaign. How do you squeeze it all in?
It's a challenge but it's one that I welcome. It's self-imposed I suppose. I've always loved being a doctor. It's why I'm in Hawaii. My first job after graduating from residency was to be the doctor in Ka`u so I loved that. I got into the legislature, the house and then the senate because I was worried about people so I balanced those things. So when I became a legislator I moved just to the weekends so I work usually 48 hours on the weekends and the campaign is definitely an added, wonderful taxing event. I feel actually most for my family because I get up at usually about 4 in the morning and I'm out sign waving and I'm out walking - I'm walking door to door the whole state so it takes a lot of hours away and then when there's time, back to the senate or back to Big Island it's time away. But the election is only 26 days away from the primary so I think we've got some relief coming.
- What was it that inspired you to jump into this race along with several others for Lieutenant Governor?
Well I wanted to do more from a leadership standpoint. I looked at the crisis of homelessness and I think that we need more help in that area. When I see myself as a state senator, there have been chances to pass laws and to have a modest impact but an executive role, where I intend to take ownership of the homeless crisis and the opioid crisis, I see, as a physician, the ability to take that issue and make it my own. Make sure that we have experienced leadership in that space. I know what we have to do on the opioid epidemic. I know what we have to adjust our approach to homeless solutions, which I think I've talked about here on your channel, to make it better for those who are suffering on the streets, so we haven't used Lieutenant Governor almost at all for decades and I've already reached out to both David and Colleen, the two choices from the Democrat side anyway, to ask them, if I'm lucky enough to serve with you, this is what I want to do: I want to end homelessness, especially chronic homelessness with drug addiction and mental illness, I want to end that component and treat people and I think I'm the guy to do it as a doc.
- If you became LG, you think you would still have enough time to go back to Kohala and spend weekends in the ER?
Everyone asks me that. I think it's much more likely that I'll do humanitarian medicine, volunteer, because we have these free clinics around, there's health centers all over the place, I think that probably makes more sense. It is a big question because I'll always be a doctor, but I will be 1,000 percent committed to being Lieutenant Governor, 10,000 percent, 100,000 percent. You can't take the doctor out of me, people are always asking me this health question, that health question, but we have such a shortage and we need volunteers and we need extra doctor hands out there so ill always help but I like the idea of doing kind of medical missionary work. It's what I did before, actually before I ever came to Hawaii I was a medical missionary doctor in South Africa, not for religious purposes, but to go and help out where they didn't have doctors. And that was the experience of a lifetime.
