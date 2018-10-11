Coffee with a Candidate: Democratic congressional candidate Ed Case

You know it really wasn't any of that. I don't really think that we decided for sure to go until about the middle, or third week of May. So that only left us a couple of weeks to get ready. It grew on me from about March, on, and it grew because I was a member of the Reformer's Caucus which is former members of Congress, there are about 200 of us now who believe the country needs to be reformed and we got together to try to help that, and at some point I kind of thought to myself, if I'm going to be a reformer, I'd rather be a reformer on the inside than the outside and I was watching the race too and I was thinking that Hawaii really does need a strong congressional delegation and I felt I could pitch my experience into the team there and help out so it kind of came together pretty rapidly, but once it came together, I was really sure it was the right thing to do.