Coffee with a Candidate: Democratic incumbent Gov. David Ige

Certainly, and I recognize that other people were affected by it and you know, clearly it was a mistake that was regrettable and we've taken the action needed to assure that it won't happen again, and yes, I know that there are lots of comedians and stories that are floating there that I will have to live with as part of who I am, but you know, the amazing thing is that it's the same people that responded remarkably well to the flooding in Hanalei and on Oahu in east Honolulu and really responded well and ensured that we could keep our community safe and with the addition of Tom Travis at the head of HI-EMA. Essentially it's the same team that's responding to the eruption in Hawaii island so, you know, I'm proud of the public servants, they really do focus on the safety and security of our people and they do a good job.