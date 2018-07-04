Coffee with a Candidate: Democratic incumbent Gov. David Ige

Four years ago, after serving quietly in the state Legislature for nearly three decades, David Ige won a stunning two-to-one primary election victory over Gov. Neil Abercrombie.
But from the start, his administration struggled.
A huge homeless encampment in Kakaako grew along with the statewide homeless crisis. Protesters blocked construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope at Mauna Kea. A mainland energy company moved to buy Hawaiian Electric. And Honolulu's rail project needed more state money.
Ige's slow response to those issues motivated U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa to leave Congress after only two years to challenge him in the Aug. 11 primary.
But Ige says he's happy to run on his record and years of experience.
Here are some facts you might not know about Hawaii's governor.
- Ige was the fifth in a family of six boys raised in Pearl City.
- In 1985, he was appointed to a seat in the state House.
- Ige served until he was elected to the state Senate in 1995.
- During his time in the Legislature, he chaired nine different committees.
- What’s the one issue that you feel that, “I’m just not done with this and I need more time”?
I think that there are a number of things that I would feel that way. You know, public education is first and foremost, I think it's one of the most important functions of state government here in Hawaii. It does take a while to make a difference. I'm proud of the work we've done. I think the blueprint for public education.
We started with a summit with more than a thousand state coders, and then we had more than 45 community meetings on every island, including Lanai and Molokai to really talk about what works, what doesn't work in public education, and I think most importantly, how do we move forward together and what should the vision of the public school system be?
- People are still talking about the missile alert mistake that happened and it was interesting because in one of the news conferences you had said that you forgot your Twitter password and I know that you said it sort of as an aside, and then all of a sudden there were memes, it was on talk shows, comedians were talking about it, what was it like for you to take a step back and see all of that unfold after this missile alert mess?
The focus of Hawaii Emergency Management always is the safety and security of our people, and so that's what I'm focused on. It's a different day and age today and I know with social media that different things get interpreted differently. We always were focused on the roles and responsibilities of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. We did have independent review of it and we've identified and taken action to assure that it would never happen again. And you know, I've been criticized a lot talking too much in response to questions, but I've always believed that open and honest communication is just an important part of being governor.
- You just brushed it off then when you saw the comedians talking about it?
Certainly, and I recognize that other people were affected by it and you know, clearly it was a mistake that was regrettable and we've taken the action needed to assure that it won't happen again, and yes, I know that there are lots of comedians and stories that are floating there that I will have to live with as part of who I am, but you know, the amazing thing is that it's the same people that responded remarkably well to the flooding in Hanalei and on Oahu in east Honolulu and really responded well and ensured that we could keep our community safe and with the addition of Tom Travis at the head of HI-EMA. Essentially it's the same team that's responding to the eruption in Hawaii island so, you know, I'm proud of the public servants, they really do focus on the safety and security of our people and they do a good job.
