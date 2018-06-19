Calling all extras! An open casting call will be held for 2 CBS shows

An open casting call will be held for two CBS reboots, including "Hawaii Five-0" (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

Calling all extras: An open casting call will be held for parts in two CBS reboot series filmed in Hawaii.

Casting directors are looking for extras to appear in “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.”

The casting call will take place on Saturday, June 30 starting at 9 a.m. at the old Ryan’s Grill location at Ward Centre.

Casting directors are looking for people who can play surfers, first responders, military members and pool party guests – among many other roles.

No experience is necessary, but those interested must be 18 years or older to audition.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.