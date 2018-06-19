5 people, 2 dogs escape early-morning house fire in Ewa

Authorities respond to house fire in Ewa (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu fire officials say five people and their two dogs escaped uninjured after a house fire in Ewa on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded just before 4:30 a.m. to the blaze at the two-story home located on Kamahoi Street.

They reported heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Crews were able to get the situation under control in 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.