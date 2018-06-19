3 suspects wanted for attempted murder in connection with Aiea shooting

Honolulu police are searching for three suspects wanted for attempted murder in a shooting at a vape shop in Ewa. (Image: Honolulu Police Department)

Honolulu police are searching for three suspects in a shooting at a vape shop in Aiea.

The suspects are described as weighing 150-pounds, ranging in height from 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11. All three suspects were wearing gray and black, one of them was carrying a black hand gun, and another was wielding a stick at the time of the incident.

Sources say around 7:50 p.m. Monday, the suspects demanded money at Aloha E-Liquids on Hekaha Street. Police say one of the suspects allegedly shot a Good Samaritan who tried to step in.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the 40-year-old man was in serious but stable condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300

This story will be updated.

