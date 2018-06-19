HFD: Kakaako highrise fire was intentionally set

Honolulu police responded to a two-alarm building fire in Kakaako on Monday night. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu firefighters responded to a rooftop blaze in Kakaako on Monday night. (Image: Anthony Del Secco)

A fire at a new luxury condominium in Kakaako on Monday night was intentionally set, Honolulu fire investigators say.

More than 40 firefighters battled the blaze that broke out on the roof of the 40-story Aeo Tower at Ward Village on Queen Street around 10:35 p.m.

Officials said the fire involved construction materials on the building's roof.

The highrise is still under construction and is expected to open next year, Ward Village officials said.

No residents currently live in the building, and no injuries were reported.

No residential units were damaged, either.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames around 11:15 p.m.

Officials said the Aeo parking garage, which includes parking for Whole Foods Market, was still open.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

Honolulu police have also opened an arson investigation.

This story may be updated.

