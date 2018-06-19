Big Island police warn public to be on alert for fake money

Big Island police are warning the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills.(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

Hawaii county police say several Kailua-Kona businesses reported receiving counterfeit 20 and 100 dollar bills

Authorities say the fake bills appear to be made of a material similar to computer paper. The fakes also lacked any of the security features found on legitimate currency.

Counterfeit detection pens can also spot the fake money.

Police advises receive a counterfeit bill put it in an envelope and call police immediately.

