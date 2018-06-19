Man in serious condition after stabbing in Waikiki

A man is in the hospital in serious condition after a stabbing Waikiki on Monday night, according to officials from Emergency Medical Services.

The attack happened on Kuhio Avenue around 6 p.m.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to a trauma center in serious condition, according to officials. There have been no arrests made in connection with the assault.

This story will be updated.

