Hanalei Colony Resort to remain closed as Kauai recovers from floods

Hanalei Colony Resort officials announced on Monday that it plans on remaining closed until further notice as Kauai residents continue recovering from historic floods.

According to the resort's website, reservations through Sept 1 will be cancelled and fully refunded to the credit card on file. Representatives say additional cancellations are still pending.

"Presidential, Gubernatorial, and Mayoral proclamations have designated the resort and surrounding communities of Lumahai -Wainiha- Haena disaster areas following April’s devastating flooding and severe landslides," the hotel's website reads.

The online statement continues: "Recently, Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho issued a 60-day extension to the original disaster proclamation. Included was a caveat suggesting that further extensions may be forthcoming."

The resort began evacuating guests on April 16th and has been without patrons since April 18. The hotel is now only housing volunteers, National Guard members, and some displaced families on a short-term basis.

"You think you're going to wake up and deal with happy guests, and you find out you have a brand new job," said Laura Richards, general manager of the Hanalei Colony Resort. "You have to stop and adjust to what that job is right then and there."

