Travelers rejoice! Wifi at Honolulu's airport is now free

The Daniel K Inouye International Airport now has free and unlimited wifi, among a host of other digital upgrades, transportation officials announced on Monday.

The new wifi is available through Boingo Wireless, a popular choice for many stadiums, campuses, and airports across the globe, due to its ability to meet large-scale mobile demands.

HNL first launched its wifi capabilities in December, but the latest update completes access across all areas of the airport by including new coverage throughout terminals 1 and 2.

Since the wifi launch, there have been more than 1.5 million connections to the airport network, and officials say that number is expected to rise from month to month. Airport users will also have the option of connecting through Passpoint, a hot spot that instantly connects passengers to HNL wifi without passwords or usernames.

Airport users will also soon be able to improve cell connectivity with HNL's Distributed Antenna System.

According to HDOT officials, the DAS cell network will boost signal strength and mobile coverage to patrons regardless of what cellphone carrier they use.

“We will continue to explore public-private partnerships to make amenities, such as free wifi, available to those traveling to and from Hawaii,” said Governor David Ige, in a news release.

“These improvements will continue to transform our busiest airport into a distinctive, efficient airport and will enhance the experience of our residents and tourists when they travel to and from our islands," Ige said.

Those with questions concerning the airport's digital upgrades can find more information here.

HDOT officials say they will be also be installing wifi and DAS networks to additional Hawaii airports in Kahului , Hilo, Keahole, and Lihue later this year.

