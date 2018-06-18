Hawaiian Airlines offers travel waivers after major Japan earthquake

Hawaiian Airlines is waiving change fees for flights to and from Osaka, which was rocked by an earthquake. (Image: Hawaiian Airlines)

By Ryen Palmeira

HNN Summer Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Hawaiian Airlines is waiving reservation change fees for flights to and from Osaka through Tuesday.

On Monday, a major 6.1 earthquake rocked the Japanese city, killing four and injuring hundreds.

To waive change fees:

The ticket must have been issued Sunday or earlier.

The ticket must be for travel between Monday and Tuesday.

Changes must be made to the same class of service, origin and destination for new flights no later than Sunday.

For changes made to new flights after Tuesday, the change fee will be waived but fare differences will be charged.

To reach Hawaiian Airlines' reservation department, call 1-800-367-5320.

