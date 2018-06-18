State kicks off pilot aimed at filling high-need jobs more quickly

By Ryen Palmeira

HNN Summer Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- The state is kicking off a new pilot program aimed at hiring workers for high-demand positions more quickly.

The pilot, called, Wiki Wiki Hire, is currently recruiting for Child Welfare Services Branch employees in East Hawaii Island.

"The Wiki Wiki Hire pilot program allows us flexibility to recruit the best candidates and get them into positions that need to be filled rapidly," said state Department of Human Services Director Pankaj Bhanot.

"Because we'll be able to fill positions quicker, we'll in turn help support our existing workforce to better serve Hawaii's keiki."

Officials didn't offer details on how hiring was being handled, but did say the Wiki Wiki Hire program is only available right now to open CWS positions.

The open positions include:

Child/Adult Services Specialist

Social Worker IV, III, II

Human Services Professional IV, III, II

Social Services Aid II, III and Assistant IV

