Greater protections, more funding sought for Honouliuli Internment Camp site

At the height of World War II, Shigeo Muroda was apprehended from the Waianae plantation he worked on and sent to a detention camp on Sand Island.More >>
At the height of World War II, Shigeo Muroda was apprehended from the Waianae plantation he worked on and sent to a detention camp on Sand Island.More >>
It has quickly grown into one of the most popular classes at the University of Hawaii West Oahu, and instructors credit the work their doing outside the classroom for the all the interest the archaeological field school at Honouliuli National Monument is generating.More >>
It has quickly grown into one of the most popular classes at the University of Hawaii West Oahu, and instructors credit the work their doing outside the classroom for the all the interest the archaeological field school at Honouliuli National Monument is generating.More >>
PHOTOS: Brush fire in Kapolei sends thick smoke billowingMore >>
PHOTOS: Brush fire in Kapolei sends thick smoke billowingMore >>
PHOTOS: Thousands gather to say Aloha to fallen Hawaii Island officer KaliloaMore >>
PHOTOS: Thousands gather to say Aloha to fallen Hawaii Island officer KaliloaMore >>
Honolulu police are asking the public's assistance in locating these individuals with outstanding warrants.More >>
Honolulu police are asking the public's assistance in locating these individuals with outstanding warrants.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence attended a somber repatriation ceremony in Hawaii Wednesday for Korean War remains.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence attended a somber repatriation ceremony in Hawaii Wednesday for Korean War remains.More >>
A traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony was held Monday morning for the reboot of the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.”More >>
A traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony was held Monday morning for the reboot of the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.”More >>