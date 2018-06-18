Kauai nonprofit gets big federal grant to help low-income kids

By Ryen Palmeira

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Child & Family Service Kauai will receive about $1.4 million in federal funding for preschool programs, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Monday.

The funds will go toward Head Start and Early Head Start programs, which offer young children health care and prepare them for school.

Head Start and Early Head Start programs are operated by non-profit organizations across the country and help kids 6 and under from low-income families.

Child & Family Service Kauai aims to help Hawaii's most at-risk families.

"This funding will help ensure that more children on Kauai are given opportunities to thrive," said Schatz (D-Hawaii).

