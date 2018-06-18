Hours-long power outage planned for Pacific Palisades

One of several poles the Hawaiian Electric Company will be installing in Pacific Palisades (Image: Hawaii News Now)

By Ryen Palmeira

HNN Summer Intern

Crews plan to cut power to about 2,000 customers in Pacific Palisades on Wednesday for much of the day.

The extended power outage is set to run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Company says the outage is needed to replace a utility pole that supports the circuit feeding Pacific Palisades.

Replacing the pole requires a crane and overhead and underground work.

Crews will be using a helicopter in the area while the work is underway.

HECO says letters were sent to affected customers in advance and updates on the work will be provided through the day on social media.

During the work, expect brief road closures upper Waimano Home Road and Komo Mai Drive.

HECO is urging affected residents to transfer perishable food to a powered refrigerator at another home or keep it on ice.

