Andy Irons documentary 'Kissed By God' showing on Kauai

Surfing legend, Sunny Garcia, is back in his native Hawaii to talk about his friend, the late Andy Irons, and the documentary on Irons' life. It's currently being shown at the Waimea Theatre on Kauai until June 20. After that, showings are scheduled on the mainland, other parts of Hawaii and even countries outside the U.S. The film chronicles the Kauai surfer's struggles with dyslexia, bipolar disorder and addiction. Irons died in 2010 at the age of 32.

For more information, visit https://www.tetongravity.com/films/andy-irons-kissed-by-god/tour

