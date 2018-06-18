Big Island Mayor Harry Kim suffers 'mild heart attack'

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim tried to console a community at a meeting Tuesday night in Pahoa. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim suffered a "mild heart attack" Saturday and remains hospitalized, a Hawaii County spokeswoman said Monday.

It's the latest in a bout of health problems for the mayor, who's been leading efforts to respond to ongoing eruptions in lower Puna.

In April, Kim was flown to Oahu, where he underwent a heart procedure after suffering what doctors believe to be two heart attacks.

And last month, the 78-year-old was diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

On Friday, he was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a relapse of pneumonia, county officials said.

And then early Saturday, he was taken to a hospital again after suffering a mild heart attack.

He remains hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center, officials said.

“The doctor told me I can’t leave because he doesn’t trust me to rest,” Kim said, in a news release. “I’d fire him if I could.”

Prior to his heart troubles in April, Kim had had three heart attacks in recent years. He also underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2008.

Kim has been at the helm of the ongoing response to the Kilauea eruptions, consoling residents and seeking to coordinate aid from the state and federal agencies. He also lost his second home in Kapoho to lava.

His office has requested no visits or calls so that he can rest.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.