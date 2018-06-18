New equal pay law requires pay secrecy, transparency for employees in Hawaii

On average, women working in Hawaii make 83 cents on the dollar in comparison to their male counterparts. When a workplace asks a female job candidate about her past salary and uses that as a basis for determining compensation, it nearly guarantees that wage disparity will continue to persist throughout her career. The new law is a step forward in addressing the wage gap that exists between men and women and providing fair and equal pay regardless of gender.

Hawaii legislators passed SB 2351, which means employers will not be able to ask job applicants about their salary history, or rely on the applicant’s salary history to determine their benefits or compensation. They will also not be able to punish employees for discussing their wages or benefits with each other.

Hawaii businesses should understand the implications of this law and how it affects their hiring process. Hawaii Employers Council has a number of HR resources and access to experts who can help employers comply with the new law.

HEC conducts annual surveys that measure wages and compensation across many different industries. We’re one of the few places that has current data from Hawaii employers that will be a valuable resource to companies moving forward.

