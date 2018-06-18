Trending - increased security at Eiffel Tower and Incredibles 2 breaks record

In what's trending, Howard Dicus talked about how terrorism is changing the way security is conducted at the Eiffel Tower. It's now protected on the north and south sides by a glass wall, 10 feet high and two inches thick. You can walk through after passing through security. There are metal walls on the east and west side to prevent truck bombers. The tower is 129 years old. Gustave Eiffel not only designed it but also helped design the Statue of Liberty.

Billy V had a weekend box office wrap-up. "Incredibles 2" blew past expectations on opening weekend. Analysts thought it would make $120 to $140-million dollars. But Disney estimates it brought in $180-million dollars making it the best animated film opening of all time. The previous record holder was "Finding Dory." "Ocean's 8" was bumped to 2nd place earning just under 20-million dollars.

