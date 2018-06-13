Suspect charged in death of former sportscaster appears in court

Coleman is charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of former sportscaster John Noland. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Mark Coleman appeared in court on Monday after officers charged him in connection with the death of a former island sportscaster.

Authorities charged 58-year-old Coleman with manslaughter after a Chinatown attack resulted in the death of former sportscaster John Noland on Saturday evening.

Noland's family has been in mourning since his death Friday, he was 60 years old.

Honolulu police confirmed Noland was taken off of life support some time Friday following an attack in Chinatown that left him in critical condition.

Police arrested Coleman on Thursday night in connection to the crime.

HPD initially opened an attempted murder investigation, but it was since reclassified to manslaughter.

Emergency Medical Service officials say Noland was found on Maunakea Street with critical injuries to his head. Investigators believe Noland was the victim of a fight.

"It was a physical altercation. It doesn't appear that he threw any blows at -- from what we've seen at this point. He was the recipient of several strikes from the suspect," Capt. Walter Ozeki of HPD's Criminal Investigation Unit said.

Police records also show that Coleman, who is homeless, has a criminal record.

Noland is an alumnus of Maryknoll School. On Thursday, the school sent out a message asking for prayers for his family.

"John, who is a well-known media personality in the islands, has helped at many Maryknoll events over the last few decades ... We humbly ask for your prayers for John and his family during this difficult time," the message said.

Coleman is currently being held on $300,000 bail. No plea has been entered yet

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Honolulu police.

