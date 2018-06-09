If you couldn't get tickets to Bruno Mars, don't worry. There's a second concert

Tickets for the highly anticipated Bruno Mars concert in Hawaii don’t go on sale until Saturday morning, but eager fans began lining up at Aloha Stadium more than 24 hours prior.

Eager fans line up more than 24 hours before Bruno Mars concert tickets go on sale

After high demand for tickets, a second Bruno Mars concert has been added.

The second show will take place on Nov. 11, a day after his first concert at Aloha Stadium.

Dozens of eager fans lined up more than a day before tickets went on sale Saturday. The first pair to stand in line got there Thursday to stakeout their place.

Majority of the tickets for his first concert were sold under 30 minutes online at Ticketmaster and in person at the Aloha Stadium box office.

In a tweet Saturday, Mars said, "Hawaii I hear you!! Were doing it!!! Two shows at Aloha Stadium!!!."

Tickets for the second show will go on sale June 16 at 10 a.m.

Prices for his concert ranged from about $50 to $125. VIP seating and front row tickets have been listed for upwards of $1,200.

The homecoming concert is part of Mars' 24K Magic World Tour.

