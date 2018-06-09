A social media tip led a widow to hunt down the suspect in her husband's death

A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash is in custody after the widow of the victim convinced him to turn himself in.

Honolulu Police had asked for the public's help in locating Steven Headington, 42. Headington is suspected of driving a stolen pickup truck that crashed on the H-1 Freeway near the Wilder Ave. off ramp on May 21. Moments before that crash, Headington is accused of fleeing the scene of an altercation in Kaimuki. That's where Philip Wallace got in the back of the pickup.

When Headington crashed on the freeway, Wallace was ejected and killed.

"He didn't know when or at what time he flew out of the truck, but as soon as he crashed, he said he ran over to the overpass and he hid under there in a bush," said Wallace's widow, Luaipou Wallace.

Luaipou Wallace was contacted on Facebook Wednesday by someone who knew Headington. She led Luaipou Wallace to his hiding place, an abandoned home in Makaha, on Thursday afternoon. She put the whole thing on Facebook Live.

"It was just overwhelming," she said. "Just watching him walk down those stairs, it was crazy to even think that he was right in front of me."

She eventually convinced Headington to give himself up, and then she and her brother started driving him to the police substation in Kalihi.

"God was like, really holding me down, because I had so much anger in me driving down there to this guy. And when I saw him, I was just like, I actually feel kinda bad for him," she said.

"I know it's hard to turn yourself in," she can be heard saying in the Facebook Live video. "I'm just (hoping) you're going to let me do this."

"He actually looked me in the eye and said he's sorry," she said in an interview. "I forgive him. That's all I can do, you know."

Wallace and Headington never made it to the police station. Undercover officers met them at a store where Wallace had offered to buy him a last pack of cigarettes.

Philip Wallace will have a funeral on Wednesday. His family has started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses and to assist their three children.

"I was raised to treat people right, with respect, even if they did you wrong," Wallace said later. "My kids are gonna grow up and see this, and I want them to grow up with the same respect that I had. And I want them to forgive this man that killed their father."

