Tax payers to foot the bill of private attorneys for Kaneshiro, Kealoha

The city council has voted to pay for private attorneys to defend prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and his former deputy, Katherine Kealoha in a civil lawsuit.

The two are being sued by a group of arcade owners and workers who they tried to prosecute twice on gambling charges.

The first case was thrown out because of prosecutorial misconduct and a second attempt also failed and resulted in scoldings from the judge.

The city's own attorneys are unable to represent Kealoha and Kaneshiro because of conflicts, so taxpayers will end up paying for outside lawyers.

How much that will cost is not yet known.

