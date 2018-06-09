Chief of Kauai police announces retirement

Kauai's top cop is retiring next month.

County officials said Police Chief Darryl Perry announced his retirement effective at the end of July 2018.

Perry worked for the department since October 2007 when he was hired as chief.

Prior to his time on Kauai, he worked with the Honolulu Police Department.

"It has been a pleasure serving the people of Kauai for almost 11 years and I want to thank my family for their continued support especially through some of the most difficult times in my professional career. My wife and I are looking forward to a new beginning,” Perry said in a statement Friday.

He's credited with being the first chief in Hawaii to implement the use of police body cameras and to make some of the video public.

In 2012, a power struggle between Perry and Mayor Bernard Carvalho ensued, resulting in Perry being temporarily restricted from accessing his office.

KPD plans to search for a new chief in the coming months.

