As vigorous eruptions continue, some evacuees allowed to return home

The Burrows lost their home in Kapoho and aren't sure whether they'll remain in their house in Leilani Estates. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Fissure no. 8 continues to shoot out fountains topping 220 feet, creating a flow of lava that's emptying into the sea off Kapoho. (Image: Andrew Hara)

More than five weeks after they started, eruptions continue in lower Puna, where thousands have been displaced. (Image: USGS)

Hawaii County Civil Defense agency officials are allowing some Leilani Estates evacuees to return home.

No curfews, no limitations — but they're on notice: Access could stop if conditions change.

And officials stress that a mandatory evacuation order for the hardest hit area of the subdivision remains in effect.

The good news for those who live west of Pomaikai Street in the subdivision, ground zero for the eruptions that started May 3 on the Big Island, comes as Big Island authorities scramble to address a growing housing crisis for thousands of evacuees.

This week, the state pledged $12 million to help Hawaii County pay for the mounting costs of responding to Kilauea's ongoing eruptions, which have destroyed at least 600 homes over the last five weeks.

Already, the county has shelled out at least $3 million for disaster response, officials said.

Meanwhile, fissure no. 8 continues to erupt "vigorously" in Leilani Estates. On Friday, geologists said, the fissure was spewing an estimated 26,000 gallons of lava per second, creating fountains over 200 feet high.

But parts of Leilani Estates remain untouched by the lava. The bigger concern for residents is volcanic emissions.

That's why the county is letting some residents return. Residents like Smiley Burrows, who lives on Kula Street with her husband.

Burrows said she and her family fled eruptions in Leilani Estates and headed for their home in Kapoho.

That home was lost along with hundreds of others earlier this week, when a channelized flow covered all of Vacationland and much of Kapoho Beach Lots.

Being back in Leilani Estates has been an adjustment, she said.

"The plume comes from behind the house at night and it sounds like a jet engine," she said. "And then of course it's been raining rocks."

Burrows said, ironically, she moved much of her household items to Kapoho, thinking they'd be safer there. That's where they were claimed by the lava.

"It would have all still been here if I just hadn't moved anything," she said. "So it's about detachment and also realizing that stuff is stuff. As special as it is. Stuff is replaceable. Kids and animals and friends and loved ones — that's what it's all about."

But even with running water and power, the Burrows family is considering leaving Leilani Estates out of concern about sulfur dioxide levels and ashfall.

They've identified a rental they may be able to move into, but they're competing with hundreds of other families who have either been displaced because their homes were claimed by lava or who are unable to get into houses that are still standing because roadways are blocked.

Officials haven't yet released the total number of homes destroyed in Kapoho, but Big Island Mayor Kim put the figure in the hundreds.

"The past few days have got to be one of the saddest in my long life that I've experienced," Kim said. "But we're going to do this. We will work as a team at the federal, state, our governor, so we eliminate all the bureaucracy delays that are natural, so we can get it done as soon as possible."

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.