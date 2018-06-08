Susie Osbourne: 'They are children of Puna, and we nurture and love them, too'

Haena State Park -- one of Kauai's most visited sites -- remains closed due to significant damage caused by the historic flooding, and there's still no word on when it will reopen. The flood waters caused major erosion at Kee Beach, and the world renowned Kalalau Trail is closed and blocked off. At the same time, a new master plan for the park is being considered to cut down on the overcrowding of tourists.More >>
Twenty-four fissures have opened up in Leilani Estates since eruptions started May 3, but none have been more active than fissure no. 8.
Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice.
