Don't be alarmed if you hear emergency sirens blaring on Oahu next week

Next week, emergency siren testing will take place outside of the usual first workday of the month.

And the state is advising residents not to be alarmed.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is in the midst of a $25 million project to upgrade siren warning systems across the state.

As a part of the project, old sirens have been modernized and new ones installed.

On June 13, three of the sirens will be tested at the following locations:

Waimanalo Beach Park

Aolewa Place near the Honolulu Airport

Lagoon Drive, Honolulu Airport

The state says residents may hear the sirens blaring between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Testing will include short blasts known as "burps" and may be heard several times as short as 30 seconds to as long as three minutes.

Technicians will be on scene checking for functionality.

Outside of the testing, if residents hear sirens malfunctioning, they are asked to call the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at 808-723-8960.

